Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Druz planned to purchase a villa in Turkey for €650,000: a source provided new details of the case

Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Druz planned to purchase a villa in Turkey for €650,000: a source provided new details of the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32719 views

New details have emerged in the case of Oleg Druz - he planned to buy a luxury villa in Turkey.

New details have emerged in the case of the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, exposed by the SBU. According to UNN sources in law enforcement agencies, in 2024 Druz traveled to Turkey twice, where he tried to purchase a luxurious three-story villa with a pool for €650,000.

Details

"New details have emerged in the case of the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz. In 2024, he traveled to Turkey twice. There, he tried to purchase a three-story villa with a pool for €650,000 through bribes. During the trips, Druz actively corresponded with a realtor who offered various options for elite housing," the interlocutor of UNN said.

In addition, according to the source, it was found that his adopted daughter lives in the same Turkey, for whom Druz bought a brand new hybrid Toyota. "The psychiatrist filmed the purchase on his phone, exposing his own mug in the glass," the UNN interlocutor pointed out.

Druz did not spare money on his dogs either. "The bribe-taker paid 300,000 hryvnias just for a luxurious aviary to keep them," the source said.

"As it became known, his current wife Olga Sedova is a Russian, but she has already received Ukrainian citizenship. Her son, Druz's stepson, lives in Kyiv, but still has a Russian passport," the UNN interlocutor said.

Reminder

The court sent the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, to custody for 60 days with an alternative bail of 49.3 million hryvnias. The suspect in illegal enrichment of $1 million will first be sent to the hospital due to a suspected stroke.

