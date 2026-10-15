Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution

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Chicory is often used as an alternative to coffee, but this plant can be more than just the basis for a beverage. Dietitian Oleksandr Kushch told UNN journalist more about the value of chicory root, how it affects the microflora, and who should be cautious about consuming it.

What are the benefits of chicory root

According to the doctor, chicory belongs to the aster family, and its root contains inulin — a type of fiber that beneficial gut bacteria like to consume. The expert notes that a lack of certain types of fiber is one of the common problems of modern nutrition. Incidentally, chicory can be used not only to prepare a beverage, but also added to various dishes.

First of all, I want to say that this root contains a lot of inulin. Inulin makes up as much as 75% of its content. It is added to fruit teas, side dishes, and salads - Oleksandr Kushch said.

Oleksandr Kushch explained that the body needs a sufficient amount of fiber for the digestive system to function properly. However, getting the required amount solely from individual foods can be difficult, so it is important for the diet to include various sources of dietary fiber.

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The daily fiber intake for an adult is somewhere around 35–45 grams per day. Modern people generally do not consume enough fiber. It may seem like 35–40 grams is not much, but to put it into perspective, 150 grams of salad, for example, provides only approximately 5 grams of fiber. In other words, there is an overall fiber deficiency among modern people. There is also a small nuance: fiber should be divided into two types - the dietitian explained.

How chicory affects the gut microflora

Thus, the inulin in chicory feeds beneficial bacteria that participate in the functioning of the intestines. At the same time, its breakdown produces biologically active substances, including short-chain fatty acids. According to the doctor, nutrition and the condition of the gut microflora are also connected with other processes in the body.

Inulin is food for bacteria. When bacteria feed on this fiber, they produce many biologically active substances, such as serotonin — the happiness hormone, which passes through the blood–brain barrier into the brain and directly affects our mood. So, instead of chasing chocolate, you can improve your fiber intake. Short-chain fatty acids are also produced, which our mitochondria like to consume as they produce our vital energy - Oleksandr Kushch noted.

The dietitian also advises paying attention not only to chicory but to other root vegetables as well. According to him, they can be an important addition to the diet, especially during the cold season.

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Modern people consume quite few roots. I mean not only chicory, but also parsnips, parsley, and celery roots. Especially during the winter, they can be a very good source of beneficial substances, plant protein, and fiber - the expert emphasized.

Who should consume chicory with caution

According to the dietitian, chicory can be included in the daily diet, and he does not specify a separate universal daily intake. At the same time, Oleksandr Kushch noted that people with irritable bowel syndrome should monitor their body's reaction to foods high in fiber, and if such foods intensify discomfort, the amount of these products in the diet should be adjusted.

The only category of people whom I strongly advise to consume roots with caution is people with irritable bowel syndrome. An overload of fiber can lead to additional irritation. Such people should consume these products carefully - Oleksandr Kushch stressed.

Thus, chicory can be one way to diversify the diet and increase fiber intake. The most important thing is to maintain a balanced diet and take into account the body's individual reaction to foods.