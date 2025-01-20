ukenru
Chernyshov told when a deferment from service is possible when refugees return

Chernyshov told when a deferment from service is possible when refugees return

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53839 views

Refugees from Ukraine will receive a deferral from military service if they are employed in critical industries. The government is creating special job centers in Ukraine and abroad to facilitate the return of citizens.

Refugees who return to Ukraine will be "granted a deferment from military service" if they find work in critical industries. This is reported by dpa and Die Welt with reference to the words of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshev, UNN reports.

Details 

"A significant number of Ukrainians are seriously considering returning home," Chernyshov told the German news agency dpa.

According to media reports, Chernyshov noted that due to the decline in population, Ukraine has an urgent need for workers, particularly in the arms industry, energy and reconstruction.

"For us, these are critical enterprises or critical industries," the minister said, adding that "repatriates will be exempt from military service if they work in these sectors.

Die Welt also quoted the minister as saying that "those who return will be granted a deferment from military service if they work there." "So if you work at a power plant, you will not be drafted into the army. You have a guarantee," quotes as saying.

However, those Ukrainians who decide to stay in Germany will also receive support, for example, in finding a job or upgrading their professional skills. "They should not be a burden on the government's neck," the minister said.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote, Ukraine is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense enterprises with the possibility of reservation from mobilization. It is planned to create special job centers in Ukraine and abroad.

Meanwhile, Berlin will create the first "Unity Hub" center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany. The center will provide cultural opportunities, language courses, and employment assistance.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomyOur people abroad
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

