Chernihiv region came under enemy fire: 4 explosions

The border of Chernihiv region came under enemy fire yesterday, allegedly from multiple rocket launchers, the operational command "North" reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv region. In total, 1 attack (4 explosions) was recorded during the day using various types of weapons," the "North" command said in a Telegram message.

In Chernihiv region, 4 arrivals, possibly of MLRS, were reported in Baranivka of Semenivka community. No information on deaths or injuries among the local population was recorded.

