Russians shelled Sumy region eight times during the day
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, Russians shelled the Sumy region of Ukraine eight times, causing 36 explosions in four localities.
During the day, Russians fired eight times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.
Details
A total of 36 explosions were recorded in Sumy region on Sunday.
Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities came under fire.
Bilopilska community was shelled with a tank, MLRS, SP (5 explosions), mortars and artillery.
The Russians shelled the Esman community with MLRS.
The occupants fired mortar shells at Velykopysarivska community, and dropped an unexploded ordnance from a drone on Yunakivska.
