Cherkasy region detains TCC officials who helped conscripts get deferment from service
Kyiv • UNN
Officials of a district military enlistment office in Cherkasy region offered conscripts a deferral from military service in exchange for a bribe. They face up to 10 years in prison under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
According to the National Police, the defendants, using their official position, offered to register conscripts and issue a deferral from military service.
Written by UNN with reference to the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine.
Cherkasy region exposed an official of a district recruitment center and his accomplice in bribery. Using their official position, the head of the administrative department of one of the district territorial recruitment centers and his subordinate offered to register persons liable for military service and to issue a deferral from the draft.
In exchange for military registration documents and the conclusion of the military medical commission, the men had to bring money to the offenders. Law enforcement documented the illegal activities of the conspirators.
The police conducted authorized searches in the offices and residences of the defendants, during which they found and seized money, drafts, and documents of third parties
Based on the collected evidence, the police investigators served the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The RTCC official and his subordinate face up to 10 years in prison for bribery.
Recall
In Odesa region, the SBI exposed another TCC employeewho made money on tax evaders.
In Zakarpattia, evaders were detained who had already tried to cross the border several times.