“Chechens attack several regions of Ukraine at once: where the alert is declared
Kyiv • UNN
Several groups of “shahed” from Kursk region were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.
In the evening, on October 27, an air alert was declared in low-lying areas due to the appearance of "Shahed" in the airspace and the activity of enemy aircraft, UNN reports.
This was reported by the Air Force after 8 p.m:
"Kharkiv - "shaheds" in the direction of the city. A new group of "shaheds" from Kursk region to Sumy region. Several groups of "Shahed" from Sumy region are heading to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
Within an hour, the number of "Shahed" groups increased.
"Another group of 'Shahedis' from Kursk region headed to Sumy region. Several groups of 'Shahedis' from Sumy region are heading to Poltava and Chernihiv regions, 'Shahedis' in the south of Chernihiv and north of Poltava region are heading west," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
In addition, enemy tactical aviation activity is reported in the northeast.
As of 9 p.m., air alert was declared in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv regions and Kyiv region, except for the capital.