ChatGPT is partially unavailable: OpenAI is experiencing disruptions

Users of the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT reported disruptions on Tuesday morning. Throughout the first half of the day, there were increasing problems with the use of the software worldwide.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Economic Times.

Details

ChatGPT from OpenAI is experiencing a massive outage, affecting thousands of users worldwide who are unable to access the chatbot or generate images.

The disruptions affect both the mobile app and the browser version of the AI assistant. The Sora image service is also sometimes unavailable or difficult to access.

OpenAI acknowledged the problems and is currently working on recovery.

Recall

UNN reported that in mid-May, a large-scale failure occurred in the operation of the ChatGPT chatbot worldwide.

