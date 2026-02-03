ChatGPT experienced a technical glitch

Users of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot have experienced service disruptions. Problems with access to the platform were recorded on the evening of February 3. This was reported by OpenAI, writes UNN.

Details

According to Downdetector, the outage occurred around 11:00 PM Kyiv time. On the OpenAI status page, they confirmed an "elevated error rate" and stated that specialists continue to investigate the issue. The causes of the outage currently remain unknown.

OpenAI accuses Elon Musk's xAI of deliberately destroying evidence in lawsuit