ChatGPT experienced a technical glitch
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of February 3, users of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot reported service disruptions. OpenAI confirmed an "elevated error rate," with the causes of the outage unknown.
Details
According to Downdetector, the outage occurred around 11:00 PM Kyiv time. On the OpenAI status page, they confirmed an "elevated error rate" and stated that specialists continue to investigate the issue. The causes of the outage currently remain unknown.
