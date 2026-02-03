$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 10449 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 12816 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 14270 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 12383 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 20393 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 28594 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16558 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24353 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34430 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
The Diplomat

ChatGPT experienced a technical glitch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

On the evening of February 3, users of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot reported service disruptions. OpenAI confirmed an "elevated error rate," with the causes of the outage unknown.

ChatGPT experienced a technical glitch

Users of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot have experienced service disruptions. Problems with access to the platform were recorded on the evening of February 3. This was reported by OpenAI, writes UNN.

Details

According to Downdetector, the outage occurred around 11:00 PM Kyiv time. On the OpenAI status page, they confirmed an "elevated error rate" and stated that specialists continue to investigate the issue. The causes of the outage currently remain unknown. 

OpenAI accuses Elon Musk's xAI of deliberately destroying evidence in lawsuit03.02.26, 05:29 • 4258 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
OpenAI
ChatGPT