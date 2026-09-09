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ChatGPT 6 claims to have solved one of the millennium’s major mathematical mysteries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

OpenAI said that 10,000 AI agents created a proof of the Navier–Stokes problem in 88 hours. Mathematicians have not yet verified it.

ChatGPT 6 claims to have solved one of the millennium’s major mathematical mysteries

OpenAI stated that its new ChatGPT 6 Astra model had found a solution to the Navier–Stokes problem—one of the 7 famous "Millennium Problems." The proposed proof has not yet been confirmed by the mathematical community, Yle reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the company, around 10,000 AI agents worked on the problem simultaneously. They needed 88 hours to formulate the proposed mathematical proof.

The issue concerns the existence and smoothness of solutions to the Navier–Stokes equations, which describe the motion of liquids and gases—in particular, water and air. It remains one of the most famous unsolved problems in modern mathematics.

A $1 million prize is offered for a correct solution

The Navier–Stokes problem is included among the 7 "Millennium Problems" compiled by the Clay Mathematics Institute in the early 2000s. A $1 million prize is offered for solving each of them.

ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously experienced a major outage03.09.26, 18:15 • 5166 views

At present, only one of the 7 problems has officially been recognized as solved. Therefore, if OpenAI's proposed proof passes independent verification and is accepted by the mathematical community, it will constitute the solution of another "Millennium Problem."

At the same time, the Clay Institute has not yet recognized the proposed AI proof. Thus, OpenAI's statement currently remains the company's own claim, and the final conclusion will depend on mathematicians' review.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-6 Astra – access to the most powerful model will initially not be available to everyone04.09.26, 01:56 • 4030 views

Stepan Haftko

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