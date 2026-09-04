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OpenAI unveiled GPT-6 Astra – access to the most powerful model will initially not be available to everyone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

OpenAI unveiled GPT-6 Astra, which it calls its most powerful model. Corporate customers will receive it first, while its protections have been strengthened due to cyber risks.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-6 Astra – access to the most powerful model will initially not be available to everyone

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-6 Astra, which it calls its most powerful model. At the initial stage, access to it will be limited, Yle reports, citing AFP, writes UNN.

Details

Initially, GPT-6 Astra will be available to corporate clients as part of the Trusted Access program. Later, the company plans to expand access to the model via API, as well as for users of the Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.

OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman emphasized that, given the new model’s high level of capabilities, the company paid particular attention to safety mechanisms.

The new model was reinforced because of cybersecurity risks

At this level of capability, safety must be a priority

– Brockman said during the presentation of GPT-6 Astra.

OpenAI previously reported that Astra had reached a critical level of capability in cybersecurity under the company’s internal evaluation system. Therefore, before its launch, the developers strengthened safeguards against misuse and mechanisms for monitoring potentially unauthorized actions by the model.

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Stepan Haftko

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