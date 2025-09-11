Charlie Kirk Murder: US Denies Arrest of Suspects

The United States of America clarified that they did not detain suspects in the murder of Charlie Kirk. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The Utah Department of Public Safety stated that the murder investigation is ongoing. They added that they are cooperating with the FBI, the Utah County Attorney's Office, the Utah County Sheriff's Office, and local police departments.

On September 10, it became known that Charlie Kirk, an associate of US President Donald Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead during a speech at Utah Valley University. He was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital, but could not be saved.

Later it became known that FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

US President Donald Trump promised to find and punish all those involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

