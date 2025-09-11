$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
05:01 AM • 2310 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 24056 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 66194 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM • 37627 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 39777 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 38867 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 70850 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 91800 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 71620 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35570 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Charlie Kirk Murder: US Denies Arrest of Suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The US clarified that no suspects have been arrested in the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier reports indicated the arrest of a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate.

Charlie Kirk Murder: US Denies Arrest of Suspects

The United States of America clarified that they did not detain suspects in the murder of Charlie Kirk. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The Utah Department of Public Safety stated that the murder investigation is ongoing. They added that they are cooperating with the FBI, the Utah County Attorney's Office, the Utah County Sheriff's Office, and local police departments.

Reference

On September 10, it became known that Charlie Kirk, an associate of US President Donald Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead during a speech at Utah Valley University. He was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital, but could not be saved.

Later it became known that FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Recall

US President Donald Trump promised to find and punish all those involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?11.09.25, 00:47 • 4930 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Donald Trump
United States