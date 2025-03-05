Charity in action: "DobroDiy" provided assistance of nearly 400,000 UAH in February
Kyiv • UNN
The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" implemented projects worth 394,000 UAH in February, with most funds directed towards helping sick children. In Dnipro, the project "Patient Representative" was also launched to assist citizens.
In February, the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yuliya Sosiedkas, implemented projects worth 394,000 UAH, a significant portion of which was directed to assist seriously ill children. A social project "Patient Representative" also started in Dnipro, which helps citizens receive guaranteed medical services, reports UNN.
"In February, we implemented projects with a total value of 394,000 UAH," - reported the Charity Exchange.
Last month, benefactors provided targeted assistance to seriously ill children amounting to over 268 thousand hryvnias. In particular, 8 rehabilitation courses were conducted, one surgical intervention, and two diagnostic examinations.
In addition, benefactors purchased necessary medical supplies and specialized medical nutrition.
In February, the project "Patient Representative" was also launched in Dnipro.
"The medical reform continues, but many Ukrainians still do not know what services they are entitled to receive free of charge, how to protect their rights, and where to turn in case of violations. "Patient Representatives" work in Dnipro to help people navigate the healthcare system, learn about available services, and influence the improvement of their quality," - said in "DobroDiy".
This project will operate until March 14 at the City Clinical Hospital No. 6 and the consulting outpatient clinic of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital named after I.I. Mechnikov.
Overall, during the full-scale invasion, the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" provided assistance amounting to 129,309,000 hryvnias. Of these:
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine – 91,530,000 UAH;
- medical institutions – 8,500,000 UAH;
- sick children and teenagers – 15,423,000 UAH;
- humanitarian initiatives and social projects – 13,856,000 UAH.
You can join charitable projects via the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects