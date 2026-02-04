Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum underwent surgery for a shoulder injury and posted a photo from his hospital room, informing fans about his health condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

In his photoblog, the celebrity scared fans with a black and white photo. In the picture, 45-year-old Tatum is lying on a bed.

Just another day. Another challenge. This one won't be easy. But whatever, let's go – the Hollywood star captioned.

As it became known, the operation was necessary due to a dislocation of the acromioclavicular joint. To put the shoulder back in place, doctors had to perform surgical intervention.

In addition, the actor shared X-rays of his shoulder before and after the operation. Channing Tatum did not disclose the circumstances of the injury, but assured that he is determined to overcome the difficulties and fully recover.

