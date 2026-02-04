Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room

$43.190.22
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 156 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 1704 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
10:29 AM • 14049 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 22439 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 18089 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21424 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35257 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50431 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40105 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Publications
Exclusives
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 34715 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 22298 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 40339 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 19949 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 11954 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 20091 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 55888 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 57222 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 96174 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 104473 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 146 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 2160 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25882 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25557 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 28174 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum underwent surgery due to a dislocated acromioclavicular joint. He posted photos and X-rays, assuring fans of his determination to recover.

Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum underwent surgery for a shoulder injury and posted a photo from his hospital room, informing fans about his health condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

In his photoblog, the celebrity scared fans with a black and white photo. In the picture, 45-year-old Tatum is lying on a bed. 

Just another day. Another challenge. This one won't be easy. But whatever, let's go 

– the Hollywood star captioned.

As it became known, the operation was necessary due to a dislocation of the acromioclavicular joint. To put the shoulder back in place, doctors had to perform surgical intervention.

In addition, the actor shared X-rays of his shoulder before and after the operation. Channing Tatum did not disclose the circumstances of the injury, but assured that he is determined to overcome the difficulties and fully recover.

Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo15.10.25, 18:48 • 106597 views

