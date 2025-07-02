$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Channels of sanctioned individuals - Mosiychuk and Dmytruk - blocked in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 345 views

YouTube has blocked the channels of ex-MP Ihor Mosiychuk and MP Artem Dmytruk in Ukraine. Both spread information consistent with Russian propaganda and are under NSDC sanctions.

YouTube has blocked a number of channels in Ukraine that disseminated information consistent with Russian propaganda. UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

YouTube channels of ex-MP Ihor Mosiichuk and fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk have been blocked in Ukraine. Both disseminated information consistent with Russian propaganda.

This refers to the new channel of former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiichuk. The latter regularly broadcast messages that are consistent with Russian propaganda, writes the CCD.

Also, Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of illegal crossing of the state border and is a suspect in a criminal proceeding. The MP was declared internationally wanted. His YouTube channel has been blocked.

Reference

Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine of May 25 and June 22, 2025, have been imposed against both individuals.

Recall

UNN reported that YouTube blocked four more channels in Ukraine that disseminated narratives in the spirit of Russian propaganda and were associated with individuals against whom sanctions were imposed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
YouTube
