Channels of sanctioned individuals - Mosiychuk and Dmytruk - blocked in Ukraine

YouTube has blocked a number of channels in Ukraine that disseminated information consistent with Russian propaganda. UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

YouTube channels of ex-MP Ihor Mosiichuk and fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk have been blocked in Ukraine. Both disseminated information consistent with Russian propaganda.

This refers to the new channel of former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiichuk. The latter regularly broadcast messages that are consistent with Russian propaganda, writes the CCD.

Also, Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of illegal crossing of the state border and is a suspect in a criminal proceeding. The MP was declared internationally wanted. His YouTube channel has been blocked.

Reference

Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine of May 25 and June 22, 2025, have been imposed against both individuals.

Recall

UNN reported that YouTube blocked four more channels in Ukraine that disseminated narratives in the spirit of Russian propaganda and were associated with individuals against whom sanctions were imposed.

