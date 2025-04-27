Changing your last name after marriage: the procedure was explained by the Ministry of Justice

Changing a last name entails a number of questions regarding document changes. Which documents need to be updated was explained in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the following are subject to update:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

registration number of the taxpayer's registration card (TIN);

foreign passport;

driver's license;

bank cards and accounts;

medical records and documents in healthcare facilities;

registration documents of the entrepreneur for legal compliance;

work permits;

IDP certificate;

will;

other documents that are of a personal nature.

The Ministry of Justice also recommended updating the information in existing registers, such as the State Register of Real Property Rights and the Unified State Register, regarding records of ownership and corporate rights, etc.

