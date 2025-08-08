Changes for Ukrainian students in Poland: Zelenskyy urged Tusk to consider the situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he discussed new rules for Ukrainian applicants in Poland with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and called for assistance, UNN reports.

We also talked about some regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students, Ukrainian applicants. During such a war, difficulties for children, for students are especially painfully perceived. I asked Donald to consider this situation, to help Ukrainian youth - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Context

Recently, reports began to appear in the media that it has become more difficult for foreigners to enter Polish universities. To enter Polish universities, foreigners now need to have a certificate of Polish language proficiency at level B2 based on the results of a state exam. The relevant order was issued by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland.

For foreign applicants, this can become a serious obstacle, especially this year - many do not have time to pass the exam.

Applicants created an initiative group and drew up a petition asking to postpone the introduction of the resolution.