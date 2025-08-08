Changes for Ukrainian students in Poland: Zelenskyy urged Tusk to consider the situation

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
10:49 AM • 2764 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22564 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 18988 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17539 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29715 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18876 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42404 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48610 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28553 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96255 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.5m/s
35%
756mm
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 34472 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 25775 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 25973 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 28677 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31720 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29793 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31777 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 42440 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 48640 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96283 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 134267 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 150754 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 158352 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 148563 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 158292 views
Actual
Facebook
Mi-8
Mi-24
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Changes for Ukrainian students in Poland: Zelenskyy urged Tusk to consider the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

President Zelenskyy appealed to Polish Prime Minister Tusk regarding new admission rules for Polish universities, which complicate the studies of Ukrainian students. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland requires a B2 level language proficiency certificate, which creates obstacles for applicants.

Changes for Ukrainian students in Poland: Zelenskyy urged Tusk to consider the situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he discussed new rules for Ukrainian applicants in Poland with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and called for assistance, UNN reports.

We also talked about some regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students, Ukrainian applicants. During such a war, difficulties for children, for students are especially painfully perceived. I asked Donald to consider this situation, to help Ukrainian youth

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Context

Recently, reports began to appear in the media that it has become more difficult for foreigners to enter Polish universities. To enter Polish universities, foreigners now need to have a certificate of Polish language proficiency at level B2 based on the results of a state exam. The relevant order was issued by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland.

For foreign applicants, this can become a serious obstacle, especially this year - many do not have time to pass the exam.

Applicants created an initiative group and drew up a petition asking to postpone the introduction of the resolution.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsOur people abroadEducation
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland