Change of service location between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard will soon be available in Army+: when to expect it

The Ministry of Defense is preparing to launch a new feature in the Army+ application. Military personnel will be able to submit an electronic report to change their place of service between the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine. This new procedure is provided for by the Government's decision of October 1, UNN reports with reference to the agency's statement.

Many professional specialists serve in the Ukrainian army. The new function will provide more opportunities to apply their skills as intended, and commanders will be able to attract military and civilian expertise and strengthen units with new knowledge. - said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

According to the agency, the new functionality will be launched in Army+ in the near future — after the publication of changes and the entry into force of the resolution. The Ministry of Defense will additionally announce the start of the function on its official resources.

