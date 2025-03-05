Censorship of "Eurovision-2025" did not allow Malta's song due to a spicy word
Kyiv • UNN
The European Broadcasting Union banned the use of the Maltese word kant in the song by Malta's representative Miriana Conte. The Maltese broadcaster has until March 10 to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new composition.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has banned the Maltese word kant, which was used in the lyrics of the song by Malta's representative, Miriana Conte. The performer announced this on her Instagram, reports UNN.
Although I am shocked and disappointed, especially considering that we have less than a week left to submit the song, I promise you: the show will go on - the Diva will not fall
It is noted that Malta's national broadcaster may change the lyrics of the song or choose a new one by March 10.
Recall
During the draw, the order of performances for the countries at Eurovision-2025 in Basel was determined. Ukraine will perform on May 13 along with Sweden, Slovenia, and other countries in the first half of the first semi-final.
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason24.02.25, 02:17 • 109011 views