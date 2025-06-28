Ceasefire in Gaza could be reached next week - Trump

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 22941 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 66759 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 94878 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 60643 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 169346 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 52783 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 66532 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55771 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51957 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218908 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news
Trump halts trade talks with Canada: what happenedJune 27, 06:33 PM • 5816 views
Drift in the center of Lviv: police fined Corvette and Cadillac driversJune 27, 07:57 PM • 2700 views
Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Beef Up Defense, But Seek to Avoid Dependence on the USJune 27, 07:58 PM • 3592 views
Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furnitureJune 27, 08:31 PM • 2388 views
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences01:28 AM • 7016 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 94878 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 115368 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 169346 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 120295 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218908 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 25245 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 31634 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 115368 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 65285 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 107975 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Ceasefire in Gaza could be reached next week - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Donald Trump said that a truce in Gaza is close and could be reached as early as next week. He noted that the US is intervening due to the death toll and is providing significant aid to the region.

Ceasefire in Gaza could be reached next week - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that a truce in Gaza is "close" and could be reached as early as next week. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing Trump's press conference, writes UNN.

I just spoke to some people involved in this. The situation is terrible. And we believe that a ceasefire will be reached within the next week, and, as you know, we provide a large amount of money and food to this region.

- the US President told reporters.

Trump did not say who he spoke with or provide details on how an agreement could be reached, but added that the US is intervening because "people are dying." 

Israel rejects EU accusations of human rights violations in Gaza, which may affect visa-free travel for Israelis23.06.25, 14:35 • 2470 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9