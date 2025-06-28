Ceasefire in Gaza could be reached next week - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that a truce in Gaza is "close" and could be reached as early as next week. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing Trump's press conference, writes UNN.

I just spoke to some people involved in this. The situation is terrible. And we believe that a ceasefire will be reached within the next week, and, as you know, we provide a large amount of money and food to this region. - the US President told reporters.

Trump did not say who he spoke with or provide details on how an agreement could be reached, but added that the US is intervening because "people are dying."

