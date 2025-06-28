Ceasefire in Gaza could be reached next week - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that a truce in Gaza is close and could be reached as early as next week. He noted that the US is intervening due to the death toll and is providing significant aid to the region.
US President Donald Trump believes that a truce in Gaza is "close" and could be reached as early as next week. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing Trump's press conference, writes UNN.
I just spoke to some people involved in this. The situation is terrible. And we believe that a ceasefire will be reached within the next week, and, as you know, we provide a large amount of money and food to this region.
Trump did not say who he spoke with or provide details on how an agreement could be reached, but added that the US is intervening because "people are dying."
