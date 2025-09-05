Causing over UAH 15 million in damages: head of Odesa airport served with notice of suspicion

The head of the communal enterprise "Odesa International Airport" has been notified of suspicion of causing 15.6 million UAH in damages to the enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

According to open sources, Olga Makohonuk has been the acting General Director of the communal enterprise "Odesa International Airport" since 2017.

By order of the Deputy Prosecutor General – head of the SAP, the head of the communal enterprise "Odesa International Airport" was notified of suspicion of abuse of official position, which caused grave consequences to public interests - the statement says.

The investigation established that until the end of 2020, the communal enterprise, as the operator of the "Odesa" airfield, received payment for providing services directly related to its activities: servicing aircraft take-off and landing, ensuring their excessive parking, etc.

The provision of these services and the receipt of payment served to achieve the goal defined in the charter - obtaining profit in the interests of the territorial community of Odesa. However, SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives have collected sufficient evidence indicating that in 2020, the acting general director, contrary to the interests of the service, deliberately failed to take measures to ensure the activity of the communal enterprise as the operator of the "Odesa" airfield and instead purposefully facilitated another private enterprise obtaining such status - SAP informs.

The prosecutor's office states that this led to the communal enterprise losing the ability to provide relevant services and, as a result, to obtain profit in the interests of the territorial community. Instead, such profit has been received by another private business entity since the end of 2020.

By her actions and inaction, the suspect caused material damage (losses) to public interests in the amount of UAH 15.6 million – this is how much income the communal enterprise, founded on the property of the Odesa community, did not receive. Currently, the pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is ongoing - the statement says.

The issue of applying a preventive measure to the suspect is being decided.

