"Odesa" airport case: VAKS has appointed a special investigation into the ex-mayor of Odesa Kostusev

Kyiv

 • 27103 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized a special investigation into former Odesa Mayor Oleksiy Kostusev over the illegal seizure of Odesa International Airport and misappropriation of over UAH 2.5 billion in revenue.

"Odesa" airport case: VAKS has appointed a special investigation into the ex-mayor of Odesa Kostusev

The High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized a special investigation into the former mayor of Odesa. This was reported by the press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Judging by the case file, this is Alexey Kostusev.

On February 22, 2024, the HACC investigating judge granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to grant permission to conduct a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) against the former mayor of Odesa, one of the suspects in the case of illegal seizure of the property complex of the strategic object - the Municipal Enterprise Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities.

- the SAPO said in a statement.

The SAPO also noted that this court decision will make it possible to complete the pre-trial investigation of the suspect and send the case to the HACC for consideration on the merits.

2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO21.02.24, 16:39 • 109932 views

Recall

In the summer of 2023, a criminal groupwas exposed in Ukraine that seized the property of the Odesa International Airport worth UAH 118 million and income from its operations in 2012-2022 in the amount of more than UAH 2.5 billion.

On October 12, 2023, the NABU put on the wanted list former Odesa mayor Kostusev, who is believed to be involved in the illegal seizure of Odesa International Airport and the misappropriation of over UAH 2.5 billion in revenue.

On December 11 last year, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Kostusev in absentia as a suspect in this case.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics Crimes and emergencies
