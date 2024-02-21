2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87286 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108565 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151357 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155306 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251432 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174422 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165644 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37834 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35631 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69767 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37698 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63763 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212453 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224929 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87286 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63763 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69767 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114021 views
Actual
2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO

2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109926 views

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine said that 2023 was the most productive year for anti-corruption authorities to date.

Last year was the most productive in the work of anti-corruption bodies since their establishment. This was stated by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"This year has been the most productive in the work of anti-corruption agencies since their establishment. That is, this year we showed the best results in all indicators. That is, if we take the number of referrals to court, the number of notices of suspicion, and compensation for losses, these indicators are the best. I don't want to focus on performance indicators and numbers, but I want to say that we have been advocating and fighting for 2 years for certain legislative changes that would ensure the independent work of the SAPO, and in December the Verkhovna Rada voted for this bill. Indeed, the main and rather difficult task for us now is to ensure that the SAPO continues to operate uninterruptedly from the moment it is transferred from a department of the Prosecutor General's Office to an independent separate legal entity, and that this does not affect the results of our work. This is what we are doing now," Klymenko said.

Klymenko also said that the anti-corruption agencies have a fairly good record in fighting corruption in the judicial system.

"Based on the results, we have notices of suspicion sent to the court - these are judges of all instances: first instance, appellate judges, Supreme Court judges. We also have the head of the State Judicial Administration, which is no less important and no less responsible position in the state. Therefore, we have quite good results in this area. We set a priority for ourselves to have clearer tangible results in the fight against corruption in the defense sector as well," added the head of the SAPO.

Recall

In 2023, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to catch the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court red-handed while taking a bribe, and ensure that 3 deputy ministers, 39 heads of state-owned enterprises, 27 judges, and 11 MPs were prosecuted.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising