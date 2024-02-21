2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO

Last year was the most productive in the work of anti-corruption bodies since their establishment. This was stated by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"This year has been the most productive in the work of anti-corruption agencies since their establishment. That is, this year we showed the best results in all indicators. That is, if we take the number of referrals to court, the number of notices of suspicion, and compensation for losses, these indicators are the best. I don't want to focus on performance indicators and numbers, but I want to say that we have been advocating and fighting for 2 years for certain legislative changes that would ensure the independent work of the SAPO, and in December the Verkhovna Rada voted for this bill. Indeed, the main and rather difficult task for us now is to ensure that the SAPO continues to operate uninterruptedly from the moment it is transferred from a department of the Prosecutor General's Office to an independent separate legal entity, and that this does not affect the results of our work. This is what we are doing now," Klymenko said.

Klymenko also said that the anti-corruption agencies have a fairly good record in fighting corruption in the judicial system.

"Based on the results, we have notices of suspicion sent to the court - these are judges of all instances: first instance, appellate judges, Supreme Court judges. We also have the head of the State Judicial Administration, which is no less important and no less responsible position in the state. Therefore, we have quite good results in this area. We set a priority for ourselves to have clearer tangible results in the fight against corruption in the defense sector as well," added the head of the SAPO.

Recall

In 2023, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to catch the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court red-handed while taking a bribe, and ensure that 3 deputy ministers, 39 heads of state-owned enterprises, 27 judges, and 11 MPs were prosecuted.