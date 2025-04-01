Caused damages to the state worth over UAH 5 billion: illegal coal mining stopped at Donbas mine
SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Svyato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused damages to the state worth UAH 5 billion.
Law enforcement agencies stopped illegal coal mining in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region - as a result of the activity, the state suffered losses of more than 5 billion hryvnias.
Details
As DBR employees found out, coal mining took place on the territory adjacent to the Svyato-Pokrovska mine in the village of Kurytsyne. One of the private companies received a license for geological exploration and pilot development of the field in 2021, but the work never started.
Then this territory was seized and began illegal coal mining at a depth of about 80 meters. The head of the local territorial community helped them in this.
Currently, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other details of the case are being clarified.
