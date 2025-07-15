Caused 5 million hryvnias in damages to the capital: Kyivavtodor employee and engineer received suspicion due to poor road repair

The head of the capital construction management department of "Kyivavtodor" and the chief engineer of a private company were served with suspicion notices for carrying out low-quality road repairs in the center of Kyiv for 5 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The works took place on the road section from Tarasivska Street to Vasyl Lypkivskyi Street.

The investigation established that the chief engineer of the private company, which was engaged in testing the quality of asphalt concrete, entered unreliable information regarding the quality of materials into the test protocols. Subsequently, acts of completed works were drawn up based on these falsified test protocols.

At the same time, the head of the communal corporation department signed the acts of completed works. The suspects knew that the capital repair works were performed poorly and, therefore, required rework.

According to the investigation, the suspects facilitated the embezzlement of budget funds by entrepreneurs who carried out the works and received payment for the low-quality repairs. The members of the criminal group caused damages to the capital of Ukraine amounting to 5 million hryvnias.

Based on this fact, the defendants were served with suspicion notices under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

complicity in a criminal offense;

appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of long-term imprisonment.

