Caused 5 million hryvnias in damages to the capital: Kyivavtodor employee and engineer received suspicion due to poor road repair

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24007 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49020 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32479 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55204 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42399 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90291 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69811 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95937 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75894 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56207 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24008 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49020 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55204 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90291 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86700 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 136 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10917 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66712 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69953 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Caused 5 million hryvnias in damages to the capital: Kyivavtodor employee and engineer received suspicion due to poor road repair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2154 views

The head of the capital construction management department of Kyivavtodor and the chief engineer of a private company received suspicion for poor road repair in the center of Kyiv. The capital suffered 5 million hryvnias in damages due to falsified test protocols and acts of completed works.

Caused 5 million hryvnias in damages to the capital: Kyivavtodor employee and engineer received suspicion due to poor road repair

The head of the capital construction management department of "Kyivavtodor" and the chief engineer of a private company were served with suspicion notices for carrying out low-quality road repairs in the center of Kyiv for 5 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The works took place on the road section from Tarasivska Street to Vasyl Lypkivskyi Street.

The investigation established that the chief engineer of the private company, which was engaged in testing the quality of asphalt concrete, entered unreliable information regarding the quality of materials into the test protocols. Subsequently, acts of completed works were drawn up based on these falsified test protocols.

At the same time, the head of the communal corporation department signed the acts of completed works. The suspects knew that the capital repair works were performed poorly and, therefore, required rework.

According to the investigation, the suspects facilitated the embezzlement of budget funds by entrepreneurs who carried out the works and received payment for the low-quality repairs. The members of the criminal group caused damages to the capital of Ukraine amounting to 5 million hryvnias.

Based on this fact, the defendants were served with suspicion notices under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • complicity in a criminal offense;
    • appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position.

      The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of long-term imprisonment.

      Recall

      Law enforcement agencies uncovered 8 criminal groups that produced over 400 tons of counterfeit pesticides worth 200 million hryvnias in 12 regions of Ukraine.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      KyivCrimes and emergencies
      Kyiv
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9