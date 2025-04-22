Heads of coal companies that caused UAH 2.5 billion in losses to the state will be tried

Prosecutors have sent an indictment to the court against 5 members of an organized criminal group, whose activities caused the state damages of more than 2.5 billion hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The defendants are the beneficial owner of coal enterprises, his confidant, the head and accountant of an enterprise under his control, as well as an official of a state enterprise. These 5 people united into a criminal organization.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators developed a scheme to evade taxes in the amount of almost UAH 1.2 billion. They legalized these funds by purchasing luxury real estate and cars, including a Rolls-Royce worth UAH 22 million. In total, they legalized over UAH 991 million.

Also, members of the criminal group concluded unprofitable contracts and blocked the main activity of the enterprise - coal mining. They used actual control over the state enterprise, which allowed them to conduct illegal activities.

As noted in the Office of the Prosecutor General, the perpetrators brought the company to a state of permanent financial insolvency in order to gain further control over it. Currently, the accused are in custody.

