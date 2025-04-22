Heads of coal companies that caused UAH 2.5 billion in losses to the state will be tried

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10144 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22274 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48043 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61263 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162481 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86924 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73806 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66124 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40945 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32217 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48057 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76449 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162492 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65073 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70851 views
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 4854 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5524 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17981 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32813 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35859 views
Heads of coal companies that caused UAH 2.5 billion in losses to the state will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3370 views

Prosecutors have submitted the case of 5 members of a criminal group to the court. They evaded taxes worth 1.2 billion hryvnias and legalized almost a billion.

Heads of coal companies that caused UAH 2.5 billion in losses to the state will be tried

Prosecutors have sent an indictment to the court against 5 members of an organized criminal group, whose activities caused the state damages of more than 2.5 billion hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The defendants are the beneficial owner of coal enterprises, his confidant, the head and accountant of an enterprise under his control, as well as an official of a state enterprise. These 5 people united into a criminal organization.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators developed a scheme to evade taxes in the amount of almost UAH 1.2 billion. They legalized these funds by purchasing luxury real estate and cars, including a Rolls-Royce worth UAH 22 million. In total, they legalized over UAH 991 million.

Also, members of the criminal group concluded unprofitable contracts and blocked the main activity of the enterprise - coal mining. They used actual control over the state enterprise, which allowed them to conduct illegal activities.

As noted in the Office of the Prosecutor General, the perpetrators brought the company to a state of permanent financial insolvency in order to gain further control over it. Currently, the accused are in custody.

Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv21.04.25, 13:57 • 4452 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
