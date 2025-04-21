Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers announced suspicion to a group of individuals who were selling fake American currency in the capital, using it to buy expensive phones. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Three suspects found ads for the sale of Apple mobile phones on the OLX website and offered sellers to pay in dollars. They were interested in the latest iPhone models – sellers did not notice that the money was fake, as it was of very high quality.

In total, the suspects purchased 10 phones for 16,000 fake US dollars, thus defrauding four sellers. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Production, storage, acquisition, transportation, sending, importation into Ukraine for the purpose of use in the sale of goods, distribution, or distribution of counterfeit money, state securities, state lottery tickets, excise tax stamps, or holographic protective elements).

The sanction for the article provides for 5 to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Due to "grey" schemes involving Apple technology, Ukraine's budget loses from 10 to 15 billion hryvnias annually. According to economic expert Oleh Hetman, such violations are systemic.