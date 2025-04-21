Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv

$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20029 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22449 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29282 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22704 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43780 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36952 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51236 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32425 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36261 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20302 views

07:34 AM • 20302 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 18228 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 14426 views

10:09 AM • 14426 views
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 20029 views

10:05 AM • 20029 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 29282 views

08:55 AM • 29282 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43780 views
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43780 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50746 views

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50746 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 52615 views
Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 10861 views

09:54 AM • 10861 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 11269 views

08:54 AM • 11269 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 10585 views

08:50 AM • 10585 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20604 views

07:34 AM • 20604 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 75669 views
Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

In Kyiv, a group of individuals was exposed for selling 16 thousand counterfeit US dollars, for which they purchased 10 expensive iPhones from four sellers on OLX. Law enforcement officers notified the detainees of suspicion under Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers announced suspicion to a group of individuals who were selling fake American currency in the capital, using it to buy expensive phones. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Three suspects found ads for the sale of Apple mobile phones on the OLX website and offered sellers to pay in dollars. They were interested in the latest iPhone models – sellers did not notice that the money was fake, as it was of very high quality.

In total, the suspects purchased 10 phones for 16,000 fake US dollars, thus defrauding four sellers. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Production, storage, acquisition, transportation, sending, importation into Ukraine for the purpose of use in the sale of goods, distribution, or distribution of counterfeit money, state securities, state lottery tickets, excise tax stamps, or holographic protective elements).

The sanction for the article provides for 5 to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Due to "grey" schemes involving Apple technology, Ukraine's budget loses from 10 to 15 billion hryvnias annually. According to economic expert Oleh Hetman, such violations are systemic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Kyiv
