Caused 10 thousand dollars in damages - officials of Automobile Roads of Ukraine exposed for bribery

Law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, exposed officials of JSC "DAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"" who are suspected of receiving undue benefits for assisting in the alienation of state assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, a business representative was offered "assistance" in acquiring and alienating a property complex in the Volyn region, which is on the balance sheet of the state company. For this, the officials demanded a monetary reward - 10 thousand dollars.

The funds were transferred through the head of the department of the subsidiary enterprise "Kyiv Regional Road Management", who acted as an intermediary. He was detained while receiving the full amount - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation established that he transferred half of these funds to the deputy chairman of the board of the company. The latter was also detained.

The head of the department was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt by an official of undue benefits (bribe) on a large scale or committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, and confiscation of property.

The court has currently chosen a preventive measure for him in the form of house arrest. The deputy chairman of the board was notified of suspicion under the same article - he was taken into custody for 60 days.

Recall

