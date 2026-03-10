Caused 10 thousand dollars in damages - officials of Automobile Roads of Ukraine exposed for bribery

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 120 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 7324 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 16320 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24512 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36487 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49054 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82452 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52956 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58051 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55846 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 17863 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 33109 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 24182 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 19463 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 8900 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24512 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36487 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 71600 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 74844 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 83039 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 4504 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 9054 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 25339 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 32907 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 32593 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Caused 10 thousand dollars in damages - officials of Automobile Roads of Ukraine exposed for bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The management of the state company demanded 10 thousand dollars for the alienation of a property complex in Volyn. The suspects were detained during the transfer of money to an intermediary.

Caused 10 thousand dollars in damages - officials of Automobile Roads of Ukraine exposed for bribery

Law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, exposed officials of JSC "DAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"" who are suspected of receiving undue benefits for assisting in the alienation of state assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, a business representative was offered "assistance" in acquiring and alienating a property complex in the Volyn region, which is on the balance sheet of the state company. For this, the officials demanded a monetary reward - 10 thousand dollars.

The funds were transferred through the head of the department of the subsidiary enterprise "Kyiv Regional Road Management", who acted as an intermediary. He was detained while receiving the full amount

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation established that he transferred half of these funds to the deputy chairman of the board of the company. The latter was also detained.

The head of the department was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt by an official of undue benefits (bribe) on a large scale or committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, and confiscation of property.

The court has currently chosen a preventive measure for him in the form of house arrest. The deputy chairman of the board was notified of suspicion under the same article - he was taken into custody for 60 days.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed an SBU employee for a bribe of 68,000 dollars for removing two citizens from the wanted list in the TCC and arranging a deferment. According to the investigation, this deferment was to be issued based on fictitious documents about three children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine