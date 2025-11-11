Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland's 10th President

Photo: PA Media

On Tuesday, Catherine Connolly was officially sworn in as the 10th President of Ireland during a ceremony at Dublin Castle, replacing Michael D. Higgins after his 14-year term. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

During my presidency, I will ensure that all voices are counted and heard — Connolly stated, noting that the country is undergoing "seismic changes" since the end of the Cold War.

The 68-year-old politician won the October elections with a convincing lead over Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys. Politicians, judges, and representatives from Northern Ireland, including First Minister Michelle O'Neill, were present at the inauguration.

Connolly promised to promote inclusive dialogue across the island and recalled the significance of Good Friday for peaceful conflict resolution: "We can and should be truly proud of the success of the model of peaceful conflict resolution enshrined in Good Friday."

The first state reception will take place in the evening at Dublin Castle, and the new president plans her first official visit to Northern Ireland in the near future. Connolly was previously a lawyer, psychologist, and Member of Parliament since 2016, and her election will trigger additional elections in Galway West-De-Meyers.

