Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland's 10th President

04:14 PM • 1940 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 6792 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 14927 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14474 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23087 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22011 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19033 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23183 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24931 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27648 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shownPhotoVideoNovember 11, 06:39 AM • 9030 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 17284 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 5944 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19248 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16179 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 14953 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16729 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 23108 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22029 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 81693 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
Lviv
United States
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 4928 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19723 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 54230 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 129549 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 133314 views
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Forbes
Heating

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland's 10th President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

Catherine Connolly has officially been sworn in as Ireland's 10th President, succeeding Michael D. Higgins. The 68-year-old politician won the election in October, promising inclusive dialogue and consideration for all voices.

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland's 10th President
Photo: PA Media

On Tuesday, Catherine Connolly was officially sworn in as the 10th President of Ireland during a ceremony at Dublin Castle, replacing Michael D. Higgins after his 14-year term. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details 

During my presidency, I will ensure that all voices are counted and heard 

— Connolly stated, noting that the country is undergoing "seismic changes" since the end of the Cold War.

The 68-year-old politician won the October elections with a convincing lead over Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys. Politicians, judges, and representatives from Northern Ireland, including First Minister Michelle O'Neill, were present at the inauguration.

Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days04.11.25, 01:30 • 15409 views

Connolly promised to promote inclusive dialogue across the island and recalled the significance of Good Friday for peaceful conflict resolution: "We can and should be truly proud of the success of the model of peaceful conflict resolution enshrined in Good Friday."

The first state reception will take place in the evening at Dublin Castle, and the new president plans her first official visit to Northern Ireland in the near future. Connolly was previously a lawyer, psychologist, and Member of Parliament since 2016, and her election will trigger additional elections in Galway West-De-Meyers.

Independent left-wing candidate wins Irish presidential election25.10.25, 19:31 • 5648 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland