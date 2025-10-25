Independent left-wing candidate wins Irish presidential election

Catherine Connolly, an independent candidate from the left spectrum, won a landslide victory in the Irish presidential elections, which were marked by low turnout and a large number of spoiled ballots. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Catherine Connolly, an independent candidate supported by the left-wing opposition, received over 64.7% of the votes, ahead of Heather Humphreys of the centrist Fine Gael party, who received 28.2%. Jim Gavin of the Fianna Fáil party came in third with just over 7% of the votes.

It is noted that Connolly's victory is a "verdict" for Ireland's center-right coalition government.

Gavin's and Humphreys' parties are in a coalition government with the Green Party in the country.

Connolly will replace Michael D. Higgins as president, who has already completed two full terms after taking office in this largely ceremonial position in 2011.

