Independent left-wing candidate wins Irish presidential election

Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 19563 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 19566 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 28244 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 19785 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 18476 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 32372 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48772 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37615 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38708 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 18423 views
In Kyiv, after Russia's night ballistic missile attack, a helicopter was deployed: new footage of the aftermathPhotoOctober 25, 07:41 AM • 14279 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 19365 views
Belgorod region reported damage to the reservoir damOctober 25, 10:05 AM • 5736 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 10264 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 19508 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 28244 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 37359 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 59259 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 53603 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 10383 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 18535 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 20481 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 22468 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 25488 views
Independent left-wing candidate wins Irish presidential election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Catherine Connolly, an independent left-wing candidate, won over 64.7% of the votes in Ireland's presidential election, which was marked by low turnout. Her victory is a "verdict" on the country's center-right coalition government.

Independent left-wing candidate wins Irish presidential election

Catherine Connolly, an independent candidate from the left spectrum, won a landslide victory in the Irish presidential elections, which were marked by low turnout and a large number of spoiled ballots. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Catherine Connolly, an independent candidate supported by the left-wing opposition, received over 64.7% of the votes, ahead of Heather Humphreys of the centrist Fine Gael party, who received 28.2%. Jim Gavin of the Fianna Fáil party came in third with just over 7% of the votes.

It is noted that Connolly's victory is a "verdict" for Ireland's center-right coalition government.

Gavin's and Humphreys' parties are in a coalition government with the Green Party in the country.

Connolly will replace Michael D. Higgins as president, who has already completed two full terms after taking office in this largely ceremonial position in 2011.

Recall

Ireland provides Ukraine with assistance in the form of vehicles and demining equipment.

Ireland allocated 35 million euros to support Ukrainians24.09.25, 01:36 • 3504 views

