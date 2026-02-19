Case of criminal group led by ex-head of State Property Fund: new suspicions announced

Law enforcement officers have reported new suspicions in the case of a criminal group that, between 2019 and 2021, seized over UAH 500 million from state institutions. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

NABU and SAPO reported new suspicions in the case of a criminal organization led by the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. It concerns four individuals involved in the legalization of property obtained through criminal means. - the statement said.

NABU reported that to launder corrupt assets, the suspects created companies abroad, through which they acquired various assets. These included land plots in Croatia, expensive cars, an entire floor of apartments in a residential building in the United Arab Emirates, and more. The total amount of legalized property is over UAH 300 million.

New participants in the scheme were identified thanks to work within a joint investigative group with a number of European countries. - NABU added.

NABU reminded that, according to the investigation, the former head of the State Property Fund, together with his accomplices, appointed "their" people as directors of JSC "Odesa Port Plant" and JSC "United Mining and Chemical Company." They, in turn, entered into agreements with pre-determined companies and sold products at understated prices. The difference in value was withdrawn and converted in the interests of the criminal organization.

This resulted in losses to the state amounting to over UAH 700 million. The members of the criminal organization are also suspected of legalizing criminally obtained property totaling over UAH 10 billion.

The total number of suspects in the aforementioned activities of the criminal organization currently stands at 15 individuals.

Recall

In March 2023, Dmytro Sennychenko, the former Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, was notified of suspicion of leading a criminal group that, between 2019 and 2021, seized over UAH 500 million from state enterprises, including Ukraine's most powerful chemical enterprise, JSC "Odesa Port Plant."

In October 2024, SAPO completed the investigation into the case of the criminal organization of former State Property Fund head Sennychenko. The suspects are accused of seizing UAH 700 million in state funds and legalizing UAH 10 billion through state enterprises.