Carbon emissions from electric vehicles are falling faster than expected - DW

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has recorded a significant reduction in carbon footprint due to the increasing efficiency of electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy. Currently, mid-range electric vehicles sold in Europe emit 73% less greenhouse gases over their entire life cycle, including production, than gasoline counterparts. It is noted that emissions from electric vehicles are decreasing faster than predicted just a few years ago. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

Mid-range electric vehicles sold today in Europe, over their entire life cycle (including their production), emit 73% less greenhouse gases than similar gasoline-powered cars. - this conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

As noted, with the improvement of the energy balance and electric vehicle technologies, their carbon footprint during production and operation decreases.

Emissions from electric vehicles are decreasing faster than predicted just a few years ago - commented ICCT scientist Marta Negri on the study.

Compared to a similar ICCT calculation in 2021, this figure decreased by 24%. Negri attributes the progress to the accelerated expansion of renewable energy use in electric vehicle production and their increased efficiency. There is no such improvement with other types of drives, she notes.

It is expected that by 2044, the average electric vehicle will emit 63 grams of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for every kilometer traveled. At the same time, no such progress is expected from hybrid engines – hybrids emit from 163 (plug-in) to 188 (non-rechargeable) grams of CO₂ per kilometer. The traditional gasoline engine remains the "dirtiest" - 235 grams of CO₂ per kilometer.

