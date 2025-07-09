All-electric Lamborghini Urus may only appear in 2035 9 July 2025

Lamborghini is postponing the release of the fully electric version of the Urus until at least 2035, focusing on the hybrid generation of the flagship crossover. The company is responding to the slowdown in the global transition to electric vehicles and customer preferences, who, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, currently prefer powerful hybrids.

The release of the electric version of the Lamborghini Urus was planned for 2029, but these plans have now been postponed as the supercar manufacturer re-evaluates the market and current regulations. Instead, Lamborghini will use hybrid power for the next generation of the Urus.

The new generation of Urus will debut in 2029, while a fully electric Urus may not see the light of day until 2035 - Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar.

Winkelmann also noted that the brand's customers are also demanding a hybrid Urus.

We want to have a new generation of plug-in hybrid cars again. This is very important for us and for customers. And they were very happy to hear about it – the CEO told the publication.

If the fully electric Urus debuts in 2035, it will likely be preceded by the Lanzador as Lamborghini's first EV, which could develop 2000 horsepower.

We have already postponed (Lanzador) because we saw that the curve of electrification adoption worldwide is lower than the forecast we had a few years ago. Life cycles are getting shorter due to the large number of new regulations appearing every year. This makes our lives more difficult – Winkelmann told Autocar.

In other words, Lamborghini must remain fast, and regarding the appearance of new electric vehicles, the automaker wants to make sure they will be successful.

