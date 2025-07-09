$41.850.05
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

All-electric Lamborghini Urus may only appear in 2035 9 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Lamborghini is postponing the release of the all-electric Urus until 2035, focusing on the hybrid generation. This is due to the slowdown in the transition to electric vehicles and customer preferences for powerful hybrids.

All-electric Lamborghini Urus may only appear in 2035

Lamborghini is postponing the release of the fully electric version of the Urus until at least 2035, focusing on the hybrid generation of the flagship crossover. The company is responding to the slowdown in the global transition to electric vehicles and customer preferences, who, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, currently prefer powerful hybrids.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Robbreport.

Details

The release of the electric version of the Lamborghini Urus was planned for 2029, but these plans have now been postponed as the supercar manufacturer re-evaluates the market and current regulations. Instead, Lamborghini will use hybrid power for the next generation of the Urus.

The new generation of Urus will debut in 2029, while a fully electric Urus may not see the light of day until 2035

- Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar.

Winkelmann also noted that the brand's customers are also demanding a hybrid Urus.

We want to have a new generation of plug-in hybrid cars again. This is very important for us and for customers. And they were very happy to hear about it

 – the CEO told the publication. 

If the fully electric Urus debuts in 2035, it will likely be preceded by the Lanzador as Lamborghini's first EV, which could develop 2000 horsepower.

We have already postponed (Lanzador) because we saw that the curve of electrification adoption worldwide is lower than the forecast we had a few years ago. Life cycles are getting shorter due to the large number of new regulations appearing every year. This makes our lives more difficult

– Winkelmann told Autocar.

In other words, Lamborghini must remain fast, and regarding the appearance of new electric vehicles, the automaker wants to make sure they will be successful.

Experts named the five least reliable cars of 2025: list

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Auto
