Car exploded in Kyiv due to detonation of unknown device - police

The car explosion in Kyiv's Podilskyi district, preliminarily, occurred due to the detonation of an unknown device, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the Podilskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, a car exploded as a result of the detonation of an unknown device. The owner of the vehicle was injured. - the police reported on social media.

Currently, investigative and operational groups of the territorial unit and the capital's main department, explosives experts, medics, and other specialized services are working at the scene, the police noted.

The explosion in Kyiv occurred in a car painted to resemble a military vehicle.

