Car exploded in Kyiv due to detonation of unknown device - police

03:44 AM • 3850 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 21046 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 42383 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 80473 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 134547 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 87381 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 84813 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67344 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55041 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248509 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
The enemy shelled a residential area of Kharkiv: there are casualties
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian children
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the week
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 80490 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 375812 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 328980 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Truth Social
Bild
Cruise missile
Football

Car exploded in Kyiv due to detonation of unknown device - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

A car exploded in Kyiv's Podilskyi district due to the detonation of an unknown device. The owner of the vehicle was injured.

Car exploded in Kyiv due to detonation of unknown device - police

The car explosion in Kyiv's Podilskyi district, preliminarily, occurred due to the detonation of an unknown device, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the Podilskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, a car exploded as a result of the detonation of an unknown device. The owner of the vehicle was injured.

- the police reported on social media.

Currently, investigative and operational groups of the territorial unit and the capital's main department, explosives experts, medics, and other specialized services are working at the scene, the police noted.

The explosion in Kyiv occurred in a car painted to resemble a military vehicle.

An explosion occurred in a car painted as a military vehicle in Kyiv, there is a victim - KMDA

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv