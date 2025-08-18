An explosion occurred in a car painted as a military vehicle in Kyiv, there is a victim - KMDA
Kyiv • UNN
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a car painted as a military vehicle exploded. The owner sustained minor injuries and refused hospitalization.
In Kyiv, in the Podilskyi district, a car painted to resemble a military vehicle exploded; the owner sustained minor injuries, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.
In the Podilskyi district, a blast occurred on the passenger seat of a car painted to resemble a military vehicle, parked near a residential building.
As indicated, relevant services are working at the scene.
According to preliminary information, the detonation occurred when the owner approached the car. The injured person sustained minor injuries and refused hospitalization.
