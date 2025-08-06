$41.790.03
Explosion in Zhytomyr: one man killed, another injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

An explosion occurred in Zhytomyr on the evening of August 5, resulting in one person killed and another injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which happened around 8:00 PM near Suryna Hora Street.

Explosion in Zhytomyr: one man killed, another injured

One man died and another was injured as a result of an explosion that occurred in Zhytomyr on Tuesday evening, August 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Zhytomyr Oblast Police.

Details

It is indicated that the incident occurred around 8:00 PM near Suryna Hora street.

Investigative and operational groups of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, criminologists, explosives experts, medics and rescuers, SBU and prosecutor's office employees are working at the scene.

- the message says.

It is noted that the injured man was hospitalized.

"Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified and the issue of its legal qualification is being decided," the police added.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend. The incident occurred on August 3. It was previously established that the 17-year-old girl had an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend. The argument arose due to jealousy.

