Explosion in Zhytomyr: one man killed, another injured

One man died and another was injured as a result of an explosion that occurred in Zhytomyr on Tuesday evening, August 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Zhytomyr Oblast Police.

Details

It is indicated that the incident occurred around 8:00 PM near Suryna Hora street.

Investigative and operational groups of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, criminologists, explosives experts, medics and rescuers, SBU and prosecutor's office employees are working at the scene. - the message says.

It is noted that the injured man was hospitalized.

"Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified and the issue of its legal qualification is being decided," the police added.

