In Zhytomyr, an explosion occurred near an apartment building at night: police found firecracker remnants, searching for those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 1910 views

In Zhytomyr, police are investigating a night incident involving pyrotechnics in the Malikova microdistrict. Cameras recorded the fall of an exploding object, and firecracker remnants were found at the scene.

In Zhytomyr, an explosion occurred near an apartment building at night: police found firecracker remnants, searching for those involved

In Zhytomyr, an explosion occurred at night in the courtyard of a high-rise building in the Malikova microdistrict. Police called to the scene found remnants of pyrotechnics and are identifying those involved in the incident, UNN reports with reference to the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Details

"On July 23, at about 03:00, the police received a report about a sound similar to an explosion in the courtyard of a high-rise building," the report says.

The fall of an unknown object to the ground near the entrance, accompanied by a loud sound, was recorded by a video surveillance camera. "Law enforcement officers at the scene found remnants of a pyrotechnic product (firecracker). Apparently, its use was heard by residents of the building," the police noted.

Police, as indicated, "have launched an investigation and are identifying those involved in the offense."

Wanted to impress a girl: law enforcement identified the person who launched fireworks in Bucha22.07.25, 17:52 • 3932 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
