In Zhytomyr, an explosion occurred near an apartment building at night: police found firecracker remnants, searching for those involved

In Zhytomyr, an explosion occurred at night in the courtyard of a high-rise building in the Malikova microdistrict. Police called to the scene found remnants of pyrotechnics and are identifying those involved in the incident, UNN reports with reference to the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Details

"On July 23, at about 03:00, the police received a report about a sound similar to an explosion in the courtyard of a high-rise building," the report says.

The fall of an unknown object to the ground near the entrance, accompanied by a loud sound, was recorded by a video surveillance camera. "Law enforcement officers at the scene found remnants of a pyrotechnic product (firecracker). Apparently, its use was heard by residents of the building," the police noted.

Police, as indicated, "have launched an investigation and are identifying those involved in the offense."

