Wanted to impress a girl: law enforcement identified the person who launched fireworks in Bucha

In the Kyiv region, the police found a person who set off fireworks in Bucha during martial law. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

The police received a report about the incident on July 20, around 10:30 PM. Upon arrival at the scene, the police inspected the area and found remnants of pyrotechnic products. - the report says.

During operational and search measures, law enforcement officers identified the perpetrator — a 36-year-old local resident. According to the suspect, he launched fireworks to impress a girl.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into hooliganism (Part 1, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect, who used pyrotechnics, which is prohibited during martial law, faces up to five years of restriction of liberty.

Kyiv region police remind: the use of pyrotechnics during martial law is prohibited. In case of detection of similar offenses, please contact the special line "102".

