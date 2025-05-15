In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks from a window during curfew: he faces up to 5 years of restricted freedom

A man in Kyiv will be tried for launching fireworks from the window of a high-rise building during curfew, he faces up to 5 years of restriction of liberty, the National Police in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the police received a report from a woman that explosions were heard on Heroiv Dnipra Street in Kyiv. At the scene, law enforcement officers, as noted, found remnants of pyrotechnic products on the street.

"Law enforcement officers established that a 50-year-old resident of the building was involved in the violation. At night, while intoxicated, the man launched fireworks from the window of his apartment during curfew, which frightened citizens. During communication with law enforcement officers, the Kyiv resident could not explain his actions," the police said.

Police officers, as noted, seized material evidence and detained the offender.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.

"Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court. Now, the offender faces up to five years of restriction of liberty for the crime," the police said.

19-year-old man is suspected of launching fireworks in Kyiv