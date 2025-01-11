Car collides with bus in Lviv region: seven people injured

A car collided with a bus in Lviv region, injuring seven people, the regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on January 10, around 19:30, on the Kurovychi-Rohatyn highway in the village of Thenomne, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, a Peugeot 3008 driven by a 36-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk collided with a Mercedes-Benz bus driven by a 39-year-old resident of Lviv district.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and six passengers of the bus - residents of Lviv district aged 17, 18 and 41, a 67-year-old Lviv resident, a 28-year-old resident of Lviv district and a 48-year-old resident of Zolochiv district - were injured and taken to medical facilities," police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Art. 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is restraint of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

