Capitol stormer refuses to pardon Trump

Capitol stormer refuses to pardon Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74661 views

Pamela Hemphill, 71, refused to grant Trump a pardon for her participation in the January 6 events. She said it would insult the Capitol Police and the rule of law.

US President Donald Trump pardoned about 1,500 participants in the January 6 riots. However, one of them refused, calling it a disregard for the rule of law. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 71-year-old Pamela Hemphill from Boise, Idaho, who served 60 days in prison, said that if she accepted the pardon, it would be an insult to the Capitol Police.

According to the publication, Pamela Hemphill worked as a drug and alcohol counselor. In January 2022, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of breaking into the Capitol during the riots and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation.

She said she did not want a pardon

- writes The New York Times.

"Absolutely not," Pamela Hemphill said in an interview on Wednesday, January 22.

This is an insult to the Capitol Police, the rule of law and the nation. If I accept the pardon, I will continue their propaganda, their gaslighting and all their lies that they are spreading about January 6

- Pamela Hemphill explained her decision.

According to the newspaper, Ms. Hemphill, 71, who has been called the "MAGA grandmother" in some headlines, said she no longer supports Mr. Trump and does not believe his lies that the 2020 election was stolen. She said that a therapist helped her change her attitude toward the attack, saying that she "was not a victim of January 6; I was a volunteer.

Recall

Donald Trump, who arrived at the White House on Monday evening for the first time as the 47th president of the United States and went to the Oval Office, signed one of the first executive orders to pardon hundreds of participants in the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising