Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity on the Red Carpet

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1080 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8102 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16566 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 46881 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34083 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81599 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88553 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85874 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62907 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63107 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Popular news

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 46881 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81599 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88553 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116833 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116270 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13862 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19975 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25826 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31867 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 49032 views
Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity on the Red Carpet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have officially banned nudity on the red carpet and other locations of the event. This decision was made due to the trend of "naked" dresses.

Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity on the Red Carpet

The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival warned nominees and guests of the ceremony about the inadmissibility of nudity on the red carpet and in other locations of the event. This was reported by Yahoo Entertainment, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the 78th Cannes Film Festival kicks off, and every year the attention of the whole world is riveted to the red carpet. And the latter is, perhaps, one of the most strictly controlled red carpets in the world.

This year, there have been some changes in the organization of the event, as the film festival has added a categorical condition: no nudity.

The Cannes Film Festival will open its program with three films about the war in Ukraine13.05.25, 11:14 • 3518 views

Although attire that does not sufficiently cover the body, or even intentional nudity, has not been approved at the festival before, Cannes has updated its dress code, stating that "nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival."

Despite the fact that the "no shirt - no service" policy is standard in places far less glamorous than Cannes, this policy adjustment has attracted general attention due to the current fashion trend of transparent and "naked" dresses, much like Bianca Censori's controversial outfit at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners12.05.25, 17:27 • 114276 views

When asked to clarify the policy, Cannes Film Festival press officers said that the festival "clearly set out in its charter certain rules that have been in place for a long time and are not news."

The goal is not to regulate clothing as such, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,

– the statement reads.

Recall

Bianca Censori caused outrage around the world by appearing completely naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday with her husband Kanye West, who was completely wrapped in clothing.

The 30-year-old designer, who has previously shocked with her candid antics, went completely naked in a sheer nude mesh dress worn without underwear.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Kanye West
Cannes
Ukraine
