Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity on the Red Carpet

The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival warned nominees and guests of the ceremony about the inadmissibility of nudity on the red carpet and in other locations of the event. This was reported by Yahoo Entertainment, reports UNN.

Today, the 78th Cannes Film Festival kicks off, and every year the attention of the whole world is riveted to the red carpet. And the latter is, perhaps, one of the most strictly controlled red carpets in the world.

This year, there have been some changes in the organization of the event, as the film festival has added a categorical condition: no nudity.

Although attire that does not sufficiently cover the body, or even intentional nudity, has not been approved at the festival before, Cannes has updated its dress code, stating that "nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival."

Despite the fact that the "no shirt - no service" policy is standard in places far less glamorous than Cannes, this policy adjustment has attracted general attention due to the current fashion trend of transparent and "naked" dresses, much like Bianca Censori's controversial outfit at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February this year.

When asked to clarify the policy, Cannes Film Festival press officers said that the festival "clearly set out in its charter certain rules that have been in place for a long time and are not news."

The goal is not to regulate clothing as such, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law, – the statement reads.

Bianca Censori caused outrage around the world by appearing completely naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday with her husband Kanye West, who was completely wrapped in clothing.

The 30-year-old designer, who has previously shocked with her candid antics, went completely naked in a sheer nude mesh dress worn without underwear.