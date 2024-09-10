Canadian fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygaard, who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault last November, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday in Toronto.

Writes UNN with reference to CBC News.

Details

Peter Nygaard, 83, the founder of one of Canada's largest fashion brands, was sentenced this Monday in Toronto to 11 years in prison on four counts of sexual assault against three women and a minor.

Qualifying him as a "sexual predator," the judge emphasized that "Mr. Nygaard used his wealth, power, and profile to take advantage of his victims.

Covered by a black hood and a makeshift visor to hide his eyes in court, Nygaard did not seem to react to the verdict.

Gerry Wiebe, his lawyer, said he would appeal the verdict, "maintaining his client's innocence" in other criminal cases against him.

Outside the courthouse in Toronto, a spokesperson for one of Nygaard's victims read a statement on her behalf.

We did this to ensure that every victim of sexual violence remembers this trial and has the strength and confidence to report it and does not feel threatened by the social status or wealth" of the attacker ,” the statement reads.

Help

Nygaard was convicted in November 2023 for using his position as the head of one of Canada's largest clothing companies to sexually assault three women and a 16-year-old girl between 1988 and 2005.

Proceedings against Harvey Weinstein in the UK are discontinued