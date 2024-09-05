Proceedings against Harvey Weinstein in the UK are discontinued

British prosecutors drop sexual harassment charges against Harvey Weinstein due to lack of evidence.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has dropped indecent assault charges against disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The CPS stated that it made the decision after reviewing the evidence in the case and concluding that “there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

“We have explained our decision to all involved. We urge all potential victims of sexual assault to report to the police,” Frank Ferguson, head of the Special Crimes and Counterterrorism Unit, said in a statement.

In 2020, Weinstein was jailed for 23 years in New York for raping and sexually assaulting a former assistant and actress.

Weinstein was also sentenced to 16 years in prison in a separate rape trial in California, which he is appealing.

More than 100 people have come forward to accuse Weinstein of rape and misconduct since the late 1970s.

In June 2022, British prosecutors admitted to two sexual assault charges against Weinstein.

