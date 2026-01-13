$43.260.18
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Iran
Europe
Canada urged citizens to urgently leave Iran, and Iraq canceled air travel with the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Canada recommends its citizens to immediately leave Iran by land. Iraq has suspended all passenger flights with Iran.

Canada urged citizens to urgently leave Iran, and Iraq canceled air travel with the country

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent recommendation for its citizens to immediately leave Iran. Simultaneously, the Iraqi government has decided to completely suspend air travel with the neighboring country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to official information from the Canadian foreign policy department, departure is recommended immediately, provided that security measures are observed. Ground checkpoints have been identified as the main routes for evacuation.

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"13.01.26, 17:04 • 2282 views

Canadians in Iran should leave now if it is safe. Land border crossing is possible through Armenia and Turkey. Canadian passport holders do not need a visa to enter either of these countries.

- stated the Canadian Foreign Ministry in a message on the social network X.

Suspension of air travel by Iraq

According to the Saudi TV channel Al Hadath, the Iraqi authorities have canceled all passenger flights between Iraq and Iran.

Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrested13.01.26, 10:33 • 6358 views

Stepan Haftko

