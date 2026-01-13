Canada urged citizens to urgently leave Iran, and Iraq canceled air travel with the country

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent recommendation for its citizens to immediately leave Iran. Simultaneously, the Iraqi government has decided to completely suspend air travel with the neighboring country. This is reported by UNN.

According to official information from the Canadian foreign policy department, departure is recommended immediately, provided that security measures are observed. Ground checkpoints have been identified as the main routes for evacuation.

Canadians in Iran should leave now if it is safe. Land border crossing is possible through Armenia and Turkey. Canadian passport holders do not need a visa to enter either of these countries.