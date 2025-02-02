Canada imposes 25% duty on US goods in response to Trump's actions

Canada will impose a 25% duty on U.S. goods worth CAD 155 billion. The measures will affect food and important minerals. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Trudeau, the Canadian tariffs will cover beer, wine, food, and household appliances supplied from the United States.

The Canadian government is also considering imposing duties on critical minerals.

Justin Trudeau said he has been trying to hold talks with US President Donald Trump since his inauguration. In the near future, he hopes to have a conversation with the head of the White House.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the imposition of retaliatory duties on American goods in response to the 25% US duty.