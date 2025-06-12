ukenru
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Canada condemns Russian attacks interfering in the lives of Ukrainian children: Ukraine is grateful for the support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

The Senate of Canada condemned Russian attacks against Ukrainian children and interference in their lives. Ukraine expressed gratitude for the principled stance and support.

Canada condemns Russian attacks interfering in the lives of Ukrainian children: Ukraine is grateful for the support

Canadian Senator Stan Kutcher's proposal to approve a resolution in support of Ukraine was approved by the upper house of the country's parliament.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Senator Stan Kutcher on the X network and the Facebook account of Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The Canadian Senate supported a resolution condemning all Russian attacks and interference targeting Ukrainian children. It also approved a call for all states that are part of the international coalition to support the return of Ukrainian children and step up efforts to protect, return, repatriate and rehabilitate them. This was announced in particular by the author of the proposal, Senator Stan Kutcher, who shared the relevant announcement on his social media page.

It should be noted that Ukraine thanked for the unanimous adoption of the resolution in support of Ukraine. Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk made a post on his official FB page:

I thank the Senate of Canada and Speaker Raymonde Gagné for the unanimous adoption of the resolution in support of Ukraine. I highly appreciate your principled position and solidarity. The Senate strongly condemned Russian attacks against Ukraine, Russia's interference in the lives of Ukrainian children, and called on the states of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to step up efforts to protect, return, repatriate and rehabilitate them. I am grateful to Senator Stan Kutcher for the initiative, and to Senator Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia for his support.

Reminder

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been evacuated abroad to save their lives since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Today, 488 of them – children who found themselves in difficult circumstances – have already returned home and reunited with their biological families.

Ukraine has introduced a one-time payment of UAH 50,000 for children returning from deportation or temporarily occupied territories.

Ukraine has started construction of about 200 underground schools to allow children to return to offline learning.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Canada
Ukraine
