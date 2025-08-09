Can those with reservations be sent to the military medical commission - clarification from the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense clarified the rules for undergoing military medical commission (MMC) for reservists, writes UNN.

Conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation are not sent for a medical examination by the military medical commission. - reported the Ministry of Defense.

This, as indicated, is determined by the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period, which is regulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024.

Exceptions, according to the Ministry of Defense, are cases when conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation:

• are accepted for military service under contract;

• were recognized as partially fit and did not undergo a repeated medical examination (with the exception of persons with disabilities, recognized in the established manner);

• independently expressed a desire to undergo a medical examination.

