Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 94984 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65189 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182226 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 176934 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87675 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137050 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75500 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54254 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38564 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Can those with reservations be sent to the military medical commission - clarification from the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Conscripted military personnel with reservations are not sent to the MMC. Exceptions are cases of contract, re-examination of those with limited fitness, or voluntary desire.

Can those with reservations be sent to the military medical commission - clarification from the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense clarified the rules for undergoing military medical commission (MMC) for reservists, writes UNN.

Conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation are not sent for a medical examination by the military medical commission.

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

This, as indicated, is determined by the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period, which is regulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024.

Exceptions, according to the Ministry of Defense, are cases when conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation:

• are accepted for military service under contract;

• were recognized as partially fit and did not undergo a repeated medical examination (with the exception of persons with disabilities, recognized in the established manner);

• independently expressed a desire to undergo a medical examination.

Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know08.08.25, 15:43 • 87693 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarLife hack
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine