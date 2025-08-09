Can those with reservations be sent to the military medical commission - clarification from the Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
Conscripted military personnel with reservations are not sent to the MMC. Exceptions are cases of contract, re-examination of those with limited fitness, or voluntary desire.
The Ministry of Defense clarified the rules for undergoing military medical commission (MMC) for reservists, writes UNN.
Conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation are not sent for a medical examination by the military medical commission.
This, as indicated, is determined by the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period, which is regulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024.
Exceptions, according to the Ministry of Defense, are cases when conscripts with a valid deferment from conscription or reservation:
• are accepted for military service under contract;
• were recognized as partially fit and did not undergo a repeated medical examination (with the exception of persons with disabilities, recognized in the established manner);
• independently expressed a desire to undergo a medical examination.
