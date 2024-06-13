Can the U.S. train enough Ukrainian F-16 pilots? The U.S. Chief of Staff answered

The United States is focused on ensuring that Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets this summer. This was stated by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown during a press conference, and added that there are opportunities for training pilots - both in the United States and with some partners in this coalition, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Brown reminded that the United States is only one of the leaders of this aviation coalition, as in addition to Washington, a number of countries allied to Ukraine are involved in the F-16 issue.

"Training opportunities exist, both in the United States and with some of our partners in this coalition. And we will continue to work with them," Brown said in response to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine really has 30 pilots ready to start training on the F-16, but training centers in the United States do not have the capacity to train them.

Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media

Earlier, Politico wrote that Ukraine reports that it has 30 pilots who can immediately begin training in the United States, but the training center in Arizona can only accept 12 Ukrainians, Denmark is suspending training on these fighters, and the training center in Romania is not yet ready. At the same time, the United States continues to carry out training programs for pilots from other countries, which were planned and paid for by these states to transition their air forces to the F-16.

Brown noted that it is necessary not only to train pilots, but also to train technical staff.

"We are working hard to make sure that Ukraine has what they need. And the goal is for them to get it this summer," Brown added.

The head of aviation of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Serhiy Holubtsov , reportedthat Ukraine will initially have at least a squadron of F-16s, but there may be more. In general, Kyiv knows the number of planes that will come in first this year.