Can the military not pay on a loan: explanations from lawyers

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 30595 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 132413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 184213 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 115268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350312 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176425 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146847 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196665 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125639 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108418 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 7050 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 5190 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 11863 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 17526 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 12104 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 12166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 30595 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 93143 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 132413 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 184213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24581 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27064 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40806 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49165 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137640 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Can the military not pay on a loan: explanations from lawyers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13511 views

Servicemen and their spouses are entitled to loan benefits. They are exempt from paying interest, fines and penalties, but not the principal amount of the debt. The benefits do not apply to mortgages and car loans.

Can the military not pay on a loan: explanations from lawyers

There is a perception that servicemen and their spouses may not pay back the loan. However, this is not true. But there are indeed benefits for these categories of citizens. The Free Legal Aid network explained how to get these benefits, UNN writes.

Servicemen and their spouses have the right to not pay:

  • interest on the loan;
  • penalties for late payments;
  • penalty for non-fulfillment of obligations for the period of validity of the special period.

The benefit is also available to spouses of military personnel.

Not only banks, but also credit unions, pawnshops, and other financial service providers should be able to provide benefits.

Exception: if it is a loan for a car, house or apartment, you will have to pay  both interest on the loan and accrued insurance payments, fines or penalties. Because these benefits do not apply to loan agreements for the purchase of cars and property that is or will be classified as housing (a residential building, apartment, future real estate, an object of unfinished housing construction, property rights to them).

The benefit is not automatically activated.

You must notify the lender in writing about your service and provide supporting documents.

The exact list of documents should be checked with the lender, but the basic list is approximately as follows:

For military personnel:

  • a military ID card, in which service marks are made in the relevant sections;
  • extract from the order;
  • certificate of conscription of a person liable for military service.

For reservists:

  • excerpt from the order;
  • a certificate of enrollment in a military unit.

For wives or husbands of military personnel:

  • extract from the state registration of marriage (the extract must contain the full name of the wife and husband, the date of issue of the extract must be no more than 1 year before submission to the bank);
  • a package of documents confirming the right of a serviceman to receive preferential loan terms depending on the category.

Next, you should contact the bank with applications:

1.  on reconciliation of obligations and get a certificate with the amount of the remaining debt on the loan body, as well as interest, commissions, fines, etc.

2.  On exemption from payment of interest, commissions, penalties on the loan, as well as exemption from payment of insurance premiums, if any, provided for in the loan agreement.

What to do if a bank or other financial institution does not satisfy your application or files a lawsuit against you

Such actions are illegal. You should file a written complaint with the management of the financial institution. Or immediately to the National Bank of Ukraine. The NBU can inspect the financial institution and eliminate the violations.

Recall

The Army+ app will have training courses and a loyalty program for the military. The mobile app will get new features, including a training module and a digital military ID card, and the Reserve+ app will have a recruitment service for viewing vacancies in military units.

Banks issued mortgages worth UAH 1 billion in June: the NBU told in which regions the largest number of mortgages were issued28.08.24, 20:59 • 37774 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54